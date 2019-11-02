|
|
Barbara L. Johnston
Marion - Barbara Louise (Hedges) Johnston peacefully met her Lord and Savior with open arms on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 11:45pm. She was 93.
Born to Robert W. and Ora Dell (Weiss) Hedges on February 5, 1926, Barbara brought joy to all those she knew throughout her life through song; singing on the radio in her youth, as a devoted member of her church choir, and in the comfort of her home with family and friends. She loved to read, and the funny papers were her favorite; always giving her a reason to smile in life.
Barbara worked at the Marion Engineer Depot during WWII where she provided secretarial support, and later conducted administrative support with AAA for nearly two decades.
On December 28, 1947, Barbara wed John R. Johnston (d. 2015) with whom she shared a loving and inspiring marriage of 68 years. She is survived by her four children: Melissa Tanner of Goshen, IN.; David Johnston of Marion, OH.; Jay (Carmen) Johnston of Marion, OH.; and John Patrick (Kim) Johnston of Huron, OH; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her siblings Eleanor Jane (d. 2005) and her brother Jack (d. 2014).
Friends may share condolences with the family at the Trinity Baptist Church, 220 S. Main St. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 10 - 11 AM. Her grandson, Pastor Andrew Johnston, will conduct the funeral service at Trinity Baptist Church on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 @ 11 am with the burial to follow in the Marion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to "Heartland Home Health Care & Hospice" of Columbus. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home will manage the arrangements and online condolences to the family may be sent to www.boydfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019