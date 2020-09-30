Barbara Louis Artz



Sun City, FL - Barbara Louis Artz, age 96 of Sun City Florida passed away at her home on September 1, 2020.



Barbara had been born and raised in Marion. The daughter of Ernest and Katherine Smith.



Barbara graduate Marion High in 1942. She attended Bowling Green University and earned a BA in education in 1946. Barbara joined United Airlines as a stewardess flying out of Salt Lake City in the late 1940's on a DC-3. She returned in the early 50's teaching social studies at Harding High School and Eber Baker Junior High. A total teaching career spanning 33 years.



She married Richard M Artz June 11th 1955 at Marion Presbyterian Church. They moved to Valley Forge Pa and settled there until 1963. Barbara then became the Co-director of Lost Trail Camps in Sula Montana for 5 years. Living in Marion during the winter season.



Barbara was a member of many organizations: Junior Service Guild, Masonic Eastern Star of Marion. The Marion chapter PEO, Daughters of the American Revolution. President of the Valley Forge Military Academy Ladies Club.



Barbara enjoyed a long life and the love of her family, she will be missed.



Graveside services will be held at Marion Cemetery on 10/10/2020 at 10:30am.









