Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
Barbara Louise Bruno Obituary
Barbara Louise Bruno

MARION - Barbara Louise Bruno, 78, of Marion, died with her family at her side, Monday, June 3, 2019 at Marion General Hospital following a brief illness.

On September 25, 1940, Ralph and Catherine Hill, of Marion, welcomed the birth of their only child, Barbara. She grew up in Marion and graduated form Marion Harding High School, Class of 1958. It was later that year that she married the love of her life, Joseph Bruno. Their family quickly grew with the births of their two children, Michael and Theresa.

Along with her husband, Barb owned and operated the Collector's Gallery in Marion for 17 years prior to their retirement. She loved gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Joe; Son, Michael of Huntington, Indiana; daughter, Theresa Cook of Marion; granddaughters, Samantha, Emilea, and Erica; and great-granddaughters, Raelyn Paige and Alice.

Visitation will be observed on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 11am-1pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held immediately following at 1pm at the funeral home with Father Buffer of St. Mary's officiating. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery.

On behalf of the family, they would like to express their gratitude to the caring staff of Marion General Hospital and OhioHealth Hospice.

Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bruno family, and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www. BoydBornFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on June 6, 2019
