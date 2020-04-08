|
Barbara Ruth Niese
Marion - Barbara Ruth Niese, 86, formerly from Marion, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020 in Valparaiso, Indiana.
Barb was born on February 7, 1934 to the late Florence and Felix Gulker, of Ottawa, Ohio. She married her high school sweetheart, James Niese, on August 18, 1956, who died December 5, 1999.
Barbara was a school teacher for the Marion City Schools for 34 years. In her retirement, she enjoyed traveling with Jim as members of the Happy Wanderers Travel Club. She was an active member of the Marion chapter of Artisan's Guild, creating works of art that to this day are displayed in her children's homes.
She is survived by two sons, James S. (Susan) Niese of Bellbrook, Ohio, and Roger T.(Jill) Niese of London, Ohio; two daughters, Jennifer E. (Scott) Vidimos, of Chesterton, Indiana, and Carrie J. (Steve) Shane of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin; nine grandchildren Adam Vidimos, Joan (Vidimos) Kisic, Christine (Vidimos) Joyce, of Chesterton Indiana; Laura Niese of Bali, Indonesia, Will Niese, of Columbus Ohio; Molly and Morgan Niese, of London, Ohio; Hannah and Allison Shane, of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin; six great grandchildren, and a sister, Judy Weis.
Two sisters, Jeanne Gulker Ahman and Marilyn Gulker Bruskotter, and a brother, William Gulker, preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be scheduled for family and friends when the current pandemic crisis has passed, and family is able to welcome all loved ones with open arms. In honor of Barb, donations can be made to Dunes Hospice (www.duneshospicellc.com). The family also encourages blood and plasma donations be made in Barb's honor at your local blood bank during this current U.S. medical crisis. Funeral arrangements handled by Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes, Chesterton, IN. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ee-fh.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020