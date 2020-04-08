Services
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
517 Broadway
Chesterton, IN 46304
(219) 926-1330
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Niese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ruth Niese

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ruth Niese Obituary
Barbara Ruth Niese

Marion - Barbara Ruth Niese, 86, formerly from Marion, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020 in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Barb was born on February 7, 1934 to the late Florence and Felix Gulker, of Ottawa, Ohio. She married her high school sweetheart, James Niese, on August 18, 1956, who died December 5, 1999.

Barbara was a school teacher for the Marion City Schools for 34 years. In her retirement, she enjoyed traveling with Jim as members of the Happy Wanderers Travel Club. She was an active member of the Marion chapter of Artisan's Guild, creating works of art that to this day are displayed in her children's homes.

She is survived by two sons, James S. (Susan) Niese of Bellbrook, Ohio, and Roger T.(Jill) Niese of London, Ohio; two daughters, Jennifer E. (Scott) Vidimos, of Chesterton, Indiana, and Carrie J. (Steve) Shane of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin; nine grandchildren Adam Vidimos, Joan (Vidimos) Kisic, Christine (Vidimos) Joyce, of Chesterton Indiana; Laura Niese of Bali, Indonesia, Will Niese, of Columbus Ohio; Molly and Morgan Niese, of London, Ohio; Hannah and Allison Shane, of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin; six great grandchildren, and a sister, Judy Weis.

Two sisters, Jeanne Gulker Ahman and Marilyn Gulker Bruskotter, and a brother, William Gulker, preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be scheduled for family and friends when the current pandemic crisis has passed, and family is able to welcome all loved ones with open arms. In honor of Barb, donations can be made to Dunes Hospice (www.duneshospicellc.com). The family also encourages blood and plasma donations be made in Barb's honor at your local blood bank during this current U.S. medical crisis. Funeral arrangements handled by Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes, Chesterton, IN. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ee-fh.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -