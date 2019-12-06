Services
Timson Allen & Melroy Funeral Home
407 S. Main Street
Caledonia, OH 43314
(419) 845-2511
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Timson & Melroy Funeral Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Timson & Melroy Funeral Home
1932 - 2019
Caledonia - Barbara Alice Sharrock, age 87, of Caledonia passed away Friday, December 6th, 2019 at the DeWolfe Place in Marion, Ohio. She was born in Bucyrus on December 23, 1932 as the daughter of the late Kenneth and Georgeanna (Hollenbaugh) Sickel. Barbara married Robert "Bob" Sharrock in the Caledonia Church of Christ February 21, 1954 and he survives her at home. Barbara was a Registered Nurse and a 3rd shift coordinator at Marion General for over fifteen years. She was also a member of the Martel United Methodist Church. Barbara enjoyed knitting, reading, gardening and cooking. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. Barbara is survived by her children; Greg Sharrock, Tim (Jane) Sharrock, Keith (Kelly) Sharrock and Brian (Diane) Sharrock; grandchildren; Jim, Dan, Matt, Brian, Blake, Robin, Kayla, Lindsay and Alexandra, five great grandchildren and a brother Tom (Nancy) Sickel. She was preceded in death by her daughter Roxanne and her grandson Adam. Funeral service for Barbara will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 10th at the Timson & Melroy Funeral Home with James Lance officiating. Interment will follow in Caledonia Cemetery. Friends may call at the Timson & Melroy Funeral Home on Monday December 9th from 6:00PM to 9:00PM. IN LIEU of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to MARCA or Martel United Methodist Church. The Sharrock Family would like to thank the staffs of DeWolfe Place and Kindred Hospice for the loving care and kindnesses shown to Barb during her last days. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timsonmelroy.com
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
