|
|
Barney Miller
Marion - Barney Miller, age 71, of Marion, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus with his loving family by his side following a battle with cancer.
On November 19, 1947, Barney was born in Lima, Ohio, the oldest of four children of the late R.L. and Marie M. (Hover) Miller. He graduated from Indian Lake High School in the class of 1965.
Following high school, Barney was trained to be barber and he has been cutting men's hair even since. In 1967, he moved to Marion, where he started Barney's Barber Shop in 1971. For thirty three years of his career he shared his barber shop with Jim Marshall, making it Jim & Barney's Barber Shop. He was still cutting hair up until recently.
In 1995, Barney started dating the love of his life, Lisa Roush, and they were married on August 31, 2012. They cherished their twenty four years together and he often proudly said "the best thing that ever happened to me was Lisa." They enjoyed taking day and weekend trips to visit and have fun with their many dear friends.
An avid card player, Barney would go anywhere for a good card game, and he especially enjoyed going to Post 7201 to play cards. He also enjoyed hunting mushrooms, and tending to his small vegetable garden at home.
Never letting anything get him down, Barney persevered through many challenges in his life. In 2001, he overcame throat cancer.
Having a fun loving and jovial personality, Barney never had troubles making friends.
Barney will be missed by his beloved wife, Lisa Miller; two children: Aaron (Nicole) Miller, and Alisha Roush; three grandchildren: Jacob and Jared Miller, and Allen Spillman; two siblings: Dr. Gay (Dr. Joe) Rosenblatt, and Millie Wireman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including his parents, Barney was preceded in death by his sister, Dawn Roby.
Services honoring Barney's life will be held at a later date in Frame Cemetery in Meeker.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 317 W. Church St., Marion, OH 43302.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Barney's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019