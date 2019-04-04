Services
Price Funeral Homes
123 N Main St
Kenton, OH 43326
(419) 673-7211
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice June Lee


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beatrice June Lee Obituary
Beatrice June Lee

LaRue - There will be no services for Beatrice June Lee, it was her wishes to be cremated. Burial will take place at a later date. The Price - McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

She died on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab. She was born on October 26, 1926 in Pennsylvania to the late Matthew and Mary (Wartz) Thewes. On August 6, 1943 she married Edgar Harding Lee and he preceded her in death in February of 1996.

Surviving are 3 daughters; Donna Lee of San Diego, CA, Diann Taylor of San Diego, CA and Karen (Terry) Woolensnider of LaRue. 4 Grandchildren; Robert Horde', Stella (Ryan) Zimmerman, Daniel Woolensnider and Ashlee (Corry) Streets. 9 Great-Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son; Edgar Harding Lee Jr. 12 siblings; Mary, Phillip, Nick, Max, Ann, Margaret, Eugene, Andy, Bill and Francis and 2 infant siblings.

Beatrice was always a giving person, giving to the Toys for Tots, Wounded Veterans and Blind Veterans.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed sketching and drawing.

She loved gardening but most of all she loved to visit family in P.A.

Memorial donations may be made to The .

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now