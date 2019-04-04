|
|
Beatrice June Lee
LaRue - There will be no services for Beatrice June Lee, it was her wishes to be cremated. Burial will take place at a later date. The Price - McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.
She died on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab. She was born on October 26, 1926 in Pennsylvania to the late Matthew and Mary (Wartz) Thewes. On August 6, 1943 she married Edgar Harding Lee and he preceded her in death in February of 1996.
Surviving are 3 daughters; Donna Lee of San Diego, CA, Diann Taylor of San Diego, CA and Karen (Terry) Woolensnider of LaRue. 4 Grandchildren; Robert Horde', Stella (Ryan) Zimmerman, Daniel Woolensnider and Ashlee (Corry) Streets. 9 Great-Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son; Edgar Harding Lee Jr. 12 siblings; Mary, Phillip, Nick, Max, Ann, Margaret, Eugene, Andy, Bill and Francis and 2 infant siblings.
Beatrice was always a giving person, giving to the Toys for Tots, Wounded Veterans and Blind Veterans.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed sketching and drawing.
She loved gardening but most of all she loved to visit family in P.A.
Memorial donations may be made to The .
Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 4, 2019