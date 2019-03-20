Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Price Cemetery
Resources
Beatrice N. Steele


Marion - Beatrice Naomi (Claar) Steele of Marion OH passed away on Saturday, January 26th at the age of 95.

Bea was born a middle child to Herbert and Margaret Claar on October 27th, 1923 in Broadway, OH. She spent many happy years with her husband, Jack Steele, Sr. and enjoyed going dancing and bowling. Beatrice worked as a Braider Operator at the B.F. Goodrich Company in Green Camp OH where she retired after 34 years.

Beatrice's memory will be cherished by those who meant the most to her: Son, Jack Steele Jr; Granddaughter, Michele Cupp; Great Grandson, Jarryd Cupp; and the Brammer family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sisters, Evelyn Snively and Mildred Campbell.

A graveside service is on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11am at Price Cemetery. Condolences to the family are welcome at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com or on the Boyd-Born Funeral Home Facebook page obituary post in her honor. Donations may be made in Beatrice's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 20, 2019
