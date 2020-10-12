Ben E. Bumgarner
Richwood - Ben E. Bumgarner, 65 of Richwood, died unexpectedly Sunday morning October 11, 2020 in the emergency room at Memorial Hospital in Marysville.
He was born January 7, 1955 in Marion to the late Millard and Martha (Worthington) Bumgarner, he was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Nina and sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Jon Davis.
Ben was a 1973 graduate of the Elgin High School. He was a life-long farmer, he was able to farm with his father for many years.
Ben had worked as a livestock buyer for the former Heinhold Hog Market and Middendorf Stockyards, he then worked at the Marion Correctional Institute, retiring in 2015. One not to sit still, Ben enjoyed working for Warner's Locker during deer season.
He was a member of the Richwood Fair Board. He enjoyed his time behind the grill at the North Union football games.
Some of the things that Ben was known for: homemade popcorn (large amounts), his special homemade crackers, his love of trivia questions, long drives to see the country, his sweetcorn patch, motorcycle rides with Pam, playing sudoku and telling dad jokes.
All these things were important in his life, but the most important time for Ben was the time he spent with his large family, he loved cooking for everyone, it was always his goal to get at least a 50 lb. turkey for thanksgiving. He rarely missed a grandkid event; he was also known to be a pretty good babysitter and backup shuttle person for whoever needed him. He would drop anything to help out his family and friends. Ben also had a very ornery relationship with his mother-in-law, Bobbie. Anyone that met or knew Ben knew of his ornery spirit, as someone said, "when you left being with Ben, you left with a smile".
Surviving is his wife: Pam (Seiter), they started dating in high school and have been married for 41 years, their children: Brook (Derrick) Lowe of Richwood and their kids: Paisley and Sutton, Luke Bumgarner of Columbus; Kirby (Jason) Rowe of Richwood and their kids: Jadyn, Henry and Layne; Paige (Justyn) Clevenger of Marysville and their kids: Sadie and Oaklyn; and Autumn Bumgarner of Marysville.
Siblings: Connie (Joe) Isler of Prospect and Ned (Terry) Bumgarner of South Carolina
Step-siblings: Ned (Gail) Cunningham of Mt. Gilead and Nancy (Larry) Rubeck of Raymond and their families
Special friends: Sherryl and Chuck Sheets and Sheryl and Kent Skidmore
Many special nieces and nephew and extended family
We also can't forget his companion, Otis.
Ben will be remembered not as a polished man, but someone with a big heart, warm hugs and that big smile.
There will be a drive-thru calling hours held Friday October 16, 2020 from 2-6 pm at the Richwood Fairgrounds, please enter from the main Race St. entrance and exit to Gill St. Graveside services will be held Saturday October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Claibourne Cemetery, Hayden Stofcheck will officiate.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Richwood Independent Fair, PO Box 71 Richwood, Ohio 43344 and the North Union Athletic Boosters 401 N. Franklin St. Richwood, Ohio 43344
The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood is assisting the family.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com