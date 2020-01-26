|
Berkeley "Bud" M. Smith
Richwood - Berkeley "Bud" M. Smith, 88, of Richwood, died peacefully on Thursday evening, January 24, 2020 at home. Berkeley Mulvaine Smith was born August 6, 1931 to the late Mildred (Mulvaine) and Berkeley Smith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice on January 23, 2019 and granddaughter Camma Rees.
Bud was a Marion Harding High School graduate; served in the US Air Force. He was involved in several business endeavors which included the Richwood Moore Store, Bud's N Son, and a home maintenance and repair service. After retirement, he worked at Carter Lumber in Green Camp and Sears in Marion. He was generous with his time, talents and financial support.
He married Janice "Jan" Eileen Bevis on September 21, 1952. They enjoyed over 66 years of marriage. He is survived by their children: Yayon(Steve)Chapman, Apex, NC; Pam Dell, Reynoldsburg, OH; Sean(Sandy)Smith, Mt. Victory, OH; Wendy(Scott)Kirkpatrick, Hickory, NC; Grandchildren: Tom(Kelly)Rees, Jerusha Rees, Stephanie(Jimmy)Baughan, Patricia Kirkpatrick, Clinton(Terri)Chapman, Tristan(Mel)Kirkpatrick; Great Grandchildren: Ariel, Brianna, Lucia, Tessa, Mitchell, Vincent, Malachi, and Stanley.
Bud was a person of faith and over the years served in various church ministries in the following congregations: Marion Central Christian Church, Richwood First Baptist Church, and Marion Grace. He served as a Deacon/Elder, Sunday School Teacher/Superintendent, and Baptist Youth group leader. As a brother in Christ, Bud's Christian service was exemplified in his winsome ways.
His interests included such things as carpentry, woodworking and he was known by others as one who could make and fix almost anything. He had an aptitude to take Jan's ideas and make them work. He was a gun enthusiast and enjoyed western movies. In his youth, Bud worked on his Uncle and Great Uncles' farms and learned to love farm living.
Bud will be remembered as a jovial and outgoing person, who never knew a stranger.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday January 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Rev. Stephen Chapman will officiate, there will be Military Honors conducted by the Richwood Area Veterans, burial will follow in the Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-7 pm at the funeral home in Richwood.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Marion Grace Church Missions, 2813 Gooding Rd, Marion, OH 43302 or the Gideons International, PO Box 1207, Mansfield, OH 44901
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020