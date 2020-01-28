|
|
Bernard R. "Sam" Chapman
Richwood - A funeral service for Bernard R. "Sam" Chapman will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, February 3rd, 2020 at the Rush Creek United Methodist Church in Essex with close friend and Pastor Dennis Peters officiating. Burial will follow at Claibourne Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 2nd, 2020 at The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood. A military rites service performed by the Richwood Area Veterans Honor Guard will follow visitation at 5:00 P.M. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home is handling the arrangements with the assistance of The Stocfcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood.
He past away peacefully at his residence. Sam was born in Marion to the late Fred and Alice (Ruth) Chapman. On March 31st, 1957 he married his wife of 52 years, Mary Yvonne Marvin and she preceded him in death on October 13th, 2009.
He is survived by two daughters, Marsha (Bruce) Davis, Richwood and their children, Alison (Nick) Blakeley, Emily (Blake) McElroy and Timothy (Tiffany Grose) Davis; Lisa (Scott) McNamee, Richwood and their children Jennifer (Kyle) Jones and Grant (Jackee) McNamee; son, Tony (Joanie) Chapman, Ashland and their children, Elizabeth, Jonathon Chapman and Amber (Cory) Haldeman, 9 great-grandchildren, a brother; Charles "Bud" (Judy) Chapman of Harlingen, TX, 2 sister-in-laws; Charolette Sonnenberg and Doris Combs of Marion and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by 5 brothers; infant brother, Richard, Andrew, Jake, and Vernie Chapman, and a sister; Isabelle Ulsh.
Sam was a 1951 graduate of Claridon Schools where he played football, basketball and baseball. Upon graduation Sam entered the workforce at Central Soya in Marion, where he would later retire after 35 years of service. He soon decided to enlist in the U.S. Navy where he served on the U.S.S Marias during the Korean Conflict from 1952-1956. He often spoke about his travels while serving in the Navy with a grin from ear to ear, laughing as he told each story. In October Sam was selected to go on Honor Flight #99. In his opinion it was the trip of a lifetime. Sam was a member of Mt. Carmel Lodge No. 303, Legion Post #40 as well as Union County 40&8. He was a member of the former Central United Methodist Church in Richwood, now Rush Creek United Methodist Church. Sam enjoyed his time at The Center in Richwood playing cards every Tuesday, gardening during the spring and summer months and helping with R.E.A.P every Friday, which he was active in for almost 30 years. Sam loved watching North Union sporting events, but his greatest joy was watching his grandkids playing sports and showing their fair projects at the Richwood Fair. He will be greatly missed around the dinner table where he always gave the blessing at each and everything family gathering.
Memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight Columbus, PO Box 12036 Columbus, OH 43212 or REAP, 235 Grove Street, Richwood, OH 43344.
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020