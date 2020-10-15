Bertha Barber
Marion - Bertha L. Barber, age 81, passed away on Sunday October 11, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. She was born on March 01, 1939 in Leland Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Friday October 23, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Edwards Funeral Service 318 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion, OH 43302. Funeral Service will be held the next day on Saturday October 24, 2020 10:00 AM at Logos Christian Ministries 582 Lee St., Marion, OH 43302, burial to follow directly to Marion Cemetery. For full obituary please visit www.EFS-HughesAllen.com