Bessie May Tyler-Paetzold



Caledonia - Bessie May Tyler-Paetzold, age 94, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.



Bessie was born January 17, 1925 in Galion, Ohio to the late Harry and Florence (Winbigler) Stevens.



John H. Tyler caught Bessie's eye one afternoon, Bessie turned to her friend and said, "I am going to marry him." Shortly after their first encounter, they were wed on January 23, 1941. John preceded Bessie in death on August 26, 1991. Having a second chance at love, Bessie married Arthur Paetzold on November 11, 1995. Arthur passed way in 2005.



Bessie loved her family more than anything. She was always involved in their lives and loved to care for her grandchildren. Anyone was always welcome in her home and she made everyone feel like family.



Being a woman of faith, Bessie attended Fite Memorial Baptist Church.



Bessie is survived by her children, Virginia Cirko of Caledonia and Betty Rosenberger of Caledonia, daughter-in-law, Diana Tyler, 18 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Bessie is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, John and Arthur; sons, Tim and John Tyler; son-in-laws, Ted Cirko and George Rosenberger, and sister, Winifred Sturm.



Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, 347 West Center St., from 11 until 12 noon on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. A funeral will be held at 12 noon with Pastor Bill Fix officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Cemetery.



The family would like to extend at large thank you to Kindred Hospice and Dr. Husain for the wonderful care provide to Bessie.



Memorial donations may be made in Bessie's honor to Kindred Hospice.



Memorial donations may be made in Bessie's honor to Kindred Hospice.