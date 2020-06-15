Betsy Jo Jackson-Hawkins
Marion - Betsy Jo Conley Jackson Hawkins found her eternal rest with Jesus June 14th. She was born June 11, 1956 in Marion County, Ohio to late Harold James and Genevieve Conley. She graduated from Ridgedale High School in 1974.
She married Robert Neal Jackson, Jr. May 3, 1975, and he died November 21, 1993. She then married Rick Hawkins, June 7, 1997 who survives.
She was a stay at home wife and mother while raising her children and provided loving daycare to dozens of children over the years. She followed many of them into adulthood and maintained positive relationships that continued for years and was proud of their accomplishments. Betsy instantly developed friendships with many and would frequently visit with others as she ran into them in local businesses, always asking about their jobs and families, and any shared connections. Betsy had the heart of Martha, always willing to work to assist someone else who was struggling. She would make a meal, complete with a homemade dessert to deliver to anyone struggling with health issues, or grief. She never forgot their struggles and would ask about them months or even years later.
Betsy was proud of her four children and numerous grandchildren. She took great joy in attending multiple sporting events for all and shared joy in each success. She also enjoyed card parties and game nights with various groups of friends over the years, again bringing dessert creations to share while enjoying fellowship.
Betsy is also survived by her four children, Jon (Donna) Jackson of Powell, Ohio; Sarah (Ryan) Daum of Marion, Ohio; LCDR James (Jess) Hawkins, stationed at the Naval Postgraduate Dental School in Bethesda, Maryland; and LT Faithann (Julia) Hawkins, stationed with the US Navy NAVSUP Fleet Logistics in San Diego, CA. In addition, she has two surviving siblings, Linda McKinniss of Marion, and Barb (Rick) Scott of Daytona Beach, Florida; sister-in-law Robin Hawkins, and Mother-In-Law Thelma Hawkins, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her brother James Conley.
Because Betsy cared deeply for children in lieu of flowers, Betsy and her family request donations be made to Royal Family Kids, care of Marion Christian Center (1550 Richland Rd, Marion, OH 43302) or Epworth United Methodist Church, (249 E. Center St, Marion, OH 43302) as a designated gift for Vacation Bible School.
Calling hours will be observed at Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm, where 20 people in the funeral home at a time will be observed. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be conducted by Pastors Perry Payne and Jim Sprague on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 and will be streamed for anyone who cannot attend. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
