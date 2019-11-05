|
Bette Lou Brady
MARION - Bette L. Brady, age 92 of Marion, passed away Monday, November 04, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.
Bette was born on January 23, 1927 in Marion, the daughter of James M. and Bessie L. (Barr) Ruby. She was educated at Harding High School and graduated in the class of 1944. She then went on to attend Bowling Green State University.
Bette was united in marriage to Russell B. Brady on August 7, 1947 in Marion. He preceded her in death on April 13, 1995.
Bette was employed by Marion County in the offices of Judges Paul D. Smith, Edward J. Ruzzo, and Thomas K. Jenkins. She retired in 1993 as Probation Officer for the Marion County Juvenile Court.
In 1994, along with her friend Luella Schwartz, established the Palace Theatre Costume Room and volunteered for many years at the Palace Theatre.
Bette enjoyed reading, gardening, and spending time with her beloved cats. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, the Edison Jr. High lunch group, past president of the former Town & Country Garden Club and served on the Bereavement Committee of St. Mary Catholic Church.
She is survived by her nephew, Richard E. (the late Lenora) Ruby, Sr.; nieces: Sharon (the late Gerald) Vanest and Christine (John) Young; great nephew: Rick (Connie) Ruby; great nieces: Pam (Roger) Smith and Shari Roque and other great nieces and great nephews; and dear friend, Debbie Moodie.
Bette is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell B. Brady; siblings: Wayne C. Ruby and Dwight L. Ruby; and nephew, Wayne C. (Eileen-surviving) Ruby, Jr.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main St., Marion at 1PM; Visitation will be Friday from 12Noon until time of Mass; burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
If so desired, donations may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or Marion County Humane Society.
condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019