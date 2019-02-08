|
Betty A. Conte
Marion - Betty A. Conte (née, Toth) died peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019 in Marion, Ohio at the age of 89 with family with her.
Betty is survived by her; children, Patricia (Larry) Lynch of Marion, Peter (Barbara) Conte of Forest, OH, Michael (Cyndi) Conte Sr. of Marion, David (Lori) Conte of Delaware, OH, April (Gib) DeGregory of Battle Creek, MI, Lisa (Richard) Timberlake of Greenup, KY; siblings, John Toth Jr., Jerry Toth both of Barberton OH; and many grandchildren & great grandchildren. Betty is preceded in death by her parents John and Elizabth Toth Sr. of Barberton, Ohio and husband, Pietro A. "Pete" Conte.
Betty was born on July24, 1929 in Barberton, Ohio. She graduated from Barberton High School in 1947. She married Peter A. Conte Sr. on August 15, 1948. Pete and Betty made their home in Akron Oh, where she began working for Pepsi Cola as a personal secretary, then an excellent waitress for 20 years with Lujan's Restaurant of Fairlawn, Oh., then co-owner of Conte Home Improvement Center of Marion Oh since 1973.The couple welcomed six children into their home and set about teaching them the construction/remodeling/sales trades. Her children remember her as a gentle and caring mother, and hard worker, with a soft touch in dealing with others.
Betty was known to have a witty sense of humor, undefeated at any scrabble game, a devoted matriarch to her children and many grandchildren, and a fantastic cook. She loved family vacations and getaways with her husband to many places like Rio de Janiero, Honolulu, Puerto Rico, Puerto Vallarta, and many Caribbean Islands over many decades. She was a 50+ years dedicated member of the Marion Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, always at her husband's side at meetings there.
A 2 PM memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Marion, Ohio, with a family dinner to follow. Her son, Peter A. Conte Jr. will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Jehovah's Witnesses of Marion Ohio. Condolences can be sent to [email protected] The family would like to thank caregivers of Heartland of Marion for their loving, excellent, and kindly care for our mother's last days with us.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Betty's family.
Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 8, 2019