1/1
Betty E. Oney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty E. Oney

Upper Sandusky - Betty E. Oney age 94 of Upper Sandusky, died Thursday August 27, 2020 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born May 18, 1926 to the late John and Margaret (Karg) Lear. On February 2, 1946 she married Dwight J. Oney and he preceded her in death in 1992. She is survived by sons Michael (Sue) Oney of NC, Patrick (Vivian) Oney of Upper Sandusky, and Dwight (Cindy) Oney of Tiffin. She is also survived by grandchildren Jason, Nick, Ben, Lizzy, Becca, Cory, Holly, Mindy and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher Oney and eight brothers and two sisters.

She was employed by Westinghouse Industries, she and her husband owned and operated Boots Motel and Oney Construction Company. She was a professional homemaker that enjoyed doing laundry, and baking pies and cakes for friends and family. She enjoyed time with family and friends.

Visitation will be on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 9:00AM until 10:30AM followed by funeral service at Upper Sandusky Church of Nazarene, 845 Marseilles Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH. Pastor Eric Anderson will officiate. Interment will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Upper Sandusky Church of Nazarene in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. To send flowers or to share a memory visit :

www.BringmanClark.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved