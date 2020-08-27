Betty E. OneyUpper Sandusky - Betty E. Oney age 94 of Upper Sandusky, died Thursday August 27, 2020 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.She was born May 18, 1926 to the late John and Margaret (Karg) Lear. On February 2, 1946 she married Dwight J. Oney and he preceded her in death in 1992. She is survived by sons Michael (Sue) Oney of NC, Patrick (Vivian) Oney of Upper Sandusky, and Dwight (Cindy) Oney of Tiffin. She is also survived by grandchildren Jason, Nick, Ben, Lizzy, Becca, Cory, Holly, Mindy and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher Oney and eight brothers and two sisters.She was employed by Westinghouse Industries, she and her husband owned and operated Boots Motel and Oney Construction Company. She was a professional homemaker that enjoyed doing laundry, and baking pies and cakes for friends and family. She enjoyed time with family and friends.Visitation will be on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 9:00AM until 10:30AM followed by funeral service at Upper Sandusky Church of Nazarene, 845 Marseilles Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH. Pastor Eric Anderson will officiate. Interment will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Upper Sandusky Church of Nazarene in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. To send flowers or to share a memory visit :