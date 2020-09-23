Betty Gustin

Betty Riley-Gustin
Marion - Jean "Betty" Riley-Gustin, age 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her daughter's home in Marion, Ohio.
Betty was born on February 16, 1923 in Mt. Zion - Crawford County, Ohio to William R. and Alma E. (Martin) Brooks and they preceded her in death. Jean was married to Charles Riley on July 24, 1943 in Lafayette, Louisiana, and he preceded her in death on December 31, 1983. Betty then married Robert Gustin on October 30, 1988 and he preceded her in death on April 10, 2005.
Betty is survived by her daughter Lynn (David) Grounds of Marion, Ohio. She is also survived by two grandchildren: Amy (Aaron) Russell, and Melanie (Wendell) Owens, a granddaughter in law, Kimberly Grounds, 7 great grandchildren: Allirah and Sadie Owens, Ashlee (Ryan) Leslie, Abigail Bryant (Michael Marcum), Tiffany, Wesley and Noah Grounds. 2 step great grandchildren; Jessica Fabian and Crystal Donaugh, 2 great great grandchildren; Addison Leslie and Ava Marcum, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son Kim Douglas Riley, and her grandson David Grounds, 3 brothers: Wilbur, Don and Richard Brooks, and 2 sisters: Geneva Martin and Leota Lust.
She was a member of the Grand Prairie Baptist Church for over 85 years where she attended CIS Sunday School Class and Joy Circle. She enjoyed going to Florida for the winters, going golfing, fishing, traveling, and loved spending time with her family.
A funeral service for Jean Gustin will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.
Visitations for Jean Gustin will be 1 hour prior to the funeral service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Grand Prairie Baptist Church and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351
