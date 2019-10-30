|
Mrs. Betty (Edna) Elizabeth (Axtell) Hayman, of Marion, went to Heaven on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the age of 100. She was the daughter of the late Fleet and Verda Axtell and was born in Williamsport, OH, on September 14, 1919. She graduated from Olivet Nazarene University with a degree in Elementary Education. She loved teaching and was adored by her students and their families. She was a faithful member of the Marion First Church of the Nazarene until her health kept her from attending services. Her faith was a big priority in her life and she received daily comfort through her walk with the Lord. She loved on her siblings' children and numerous nieces and nephews. She enjoyed entertaining, growing beautiful flowers, and eating desserts...especially if it was coconut cream pie! She was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Petrucz and later, by her second husband Rev. Paul Hayman. She was also preceded in death by her siblings: Devota (Carl) Burgraff, Evelyn (Jay) Click, and Ronald (Catherine) Axtell. She is survived by her sister, Lefa (Carl) Gorslin, and daughter-in-law, Eldora Hayman. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her. Visitation will be held on Monday November 04, 2019 from 11 A.M. - 12 P.M., with a service to directly follow at Edwards Funeral Service 318 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion, OH 43302. Burial will follow at Glendale Union Cemetery.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019