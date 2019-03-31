Betty J. Lucas



MARION - Betty J. Lucas, age 98 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.



Betty was born on October 31, 1920 in Sterling, Ohio to the late Floyd and Alta Mae (Hartel) Gingery. After graduating high school, Betty went on to Wooster Business College.



On July 21, 1946 Betty was united in marriage to Melvin W. Lucas. He preceded her in death.



In addition to being a devoted Wife, Mother and Grandmother Betty was an accomplished seamstress, quilter and devoted countless volunteer hours at the Prospect Street United Methodist Church and Marion General Hospital.



She also enjoyed her membership in the Alpha Y Gradale sorority, dance participation with the Marion Country Stepping Seniors as well as baking, golf and gardening.



She is survived by her children: Sharon (Bill) Cotterill of Orlando, FL and Mark (Natalie) Lucas of Granger, IN, grandchildren: Jennifer Cotterill (Matthew) DeBauche, Meredith Cotterill (Erick) Bright, Joshua Lucas Cotterill, Jordan Rae Lucas, and Dylan Dakota Lucas; great grandchildren: Colin Alexander Bright and Lucas Alexander Bright; her sister Treva Wirth; and 44 nieces and nephews.



Betty is preceded in death by her husband Melvin W. Lucas, parents Floyd and Alta Mae Gingery, siblings: Thelma Uhler, Lavonne Mae "Bonnie" Shaffer, Fern Sayre, Clara Schaeffer, Donna Davis, Floyd "Pete" Gingery and Maida Gingery.



Memorial service will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Prospect Street United Methodist Church, 185 South Prospect St, Marion at 1PM with Pastor Therese Lehman officiating; lunch will be served following the memorial service.



If so desired, donations may be made to Prospect Street United Methodist Church or Ohio Health Marion General Hospice.



Betty's Family would like to thank her friends and staff at Primrose for their comradery and care along with the Marion General Hospital Staff, Doctors and Hospice for the compassionate care they provided.



The Snyder Funeral Home, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to be serving the Lucas family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 31, 2019