Betty Jane Greer
GAHANNA, FORMERLY of MARION - Betty Jane Greer, age 91 of Gahanna and formerly of Marion, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital.
Betty was born July 7, 1928 in Greenup, Kentucky, the daughter of Albert E. and Myrtle May (Darby) Morgan.
Upon graduating from high school, Betty was united in marriage to Harold E. Greer on January 24, 1947. The couple shared 64 years of marriage; Harold preceded Betty in death on April 9, 2011.
Betty was employed by B.F. Goodrich as an assembler. She retired in 1985 after 30 years of service.
Betty was a huge fan of Elvis Presley and loved to listen to his music. She also had a fondness for Las Vegas, especially since she lived there for a few years; so for her to visit was just like going "home".
She is survived by her two sons: Richard Greer of Gahanna, and Steven Greer of Worthington; five grandchildren: Ryan, Derek, Ashley, Joshua and Justin Greer; one great-granddaughter, Palynne Greer; brother, Thomas Morgan and several nieces and nephews.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Harold E. Greer.
A family graveside service will be Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Marion Cemetery at 1PM.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Greer family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020