Betty Jane Laucher
MARION - Betty Jane Laucher, age 93 of Marion, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Kingston Residence of Marion.
Jane was born on August 14, 1926 at home in Marion, the daughter of Chester and Leta Fern (Elliott) Gruber. She graduated from Claridon High School in the class of 1944.
Jane was united in marriage to Leroy H. Laucher on October 21, 1945. Together they made their home on the family farm where Jane has resided for over 60 years. Jane was the epitome of a devoted farmer's wife. She was strong willed and independent. She regularly tended to her vegetable gardens and would can and freeze those fruits and vegetables to be prepared for the winter months. She was a gifted baker; her sugar cookies were famous and her specialty was baking pies that often won grand champion at the Marion County Fair. She and Leroy both served at 4-H Advisors for many years. Jane rarely sat still; she was always on the go and loved to walk. She was an avid fan of the Ohio State University Buckeyes watching both football and basketball. She also loved to watch the Cincinnati Reds and was a devoted follower of Ridgedale sports, especially the years her grandchildren were playing. Playing BINGO was also a favorite pastime of Jane's. Living on the farm, she loved cats and had many over the years. Going to Amish country was always a treat for Jane, making stops at Der Dutchman and Mary's Market.
Jane was a faithful member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, having served with Missionary Guild. She was also a longtime member of the Grand Prairie Homemakers.
She is survived by her children: Jerry L. (Linda) Laucher and Karen S. (Mike) Winders both of Marion; grandchildren: Kevin (Cheryl) Laucher, Chad (Lori) Laucher, Martin (Anna) Winders and Michelle (Scott) Myers; and great grandchildren: Madison, Michael, McKenna, Kendyl, Kelci, Kylee, Luke, Quentin and Griffin.
Jane is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leroy H. Laucher; daughter, Sharon Laucher and siblings: John, Frances and Warren Gruber.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM: Funeral service will be Friday at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 241 S Prospect St, Marion at 11AM with visitation from 10AM until time of service; Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.
If so desired, donations may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, Joyce's Angels or Kindred Hospice.
Jane's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Kingston, Joyce's Angels and Kindred Hospice for their loving care.
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020