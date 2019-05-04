Betty Jean Foos-Gibbs



Marion - Betty Jean Foos-Gibbs, age 71, of Marion, passed away, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at The Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio.



Betty was born on July 28, 1947 in Marion, Ohio to the late Clifford and Evelyn (Redman) Craft. Betty attended Harding High School graduating in the class of 1965 and soon after began a lifelong career in furniture sales. Betty worked for many years at Nicholls Furniture in Marion and later retired from Grolls Furniture in Waldo.



Betty made sure her home was decorated perfectly and there was always a room that was under renovation. Her keen eye for shopping enabled her to find countless knick-knacks and clothes galore.



Betty married Fred Foos in 1967 and they spent 26 years together, raising two children, Jami and Eric, and making lasting memories at their home on Columbia Street. Having a second chance at love, Betty married John Gibbs in 1996 after reconnecting at the Marion Moose; John survives.



Betty is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Jami (Joel) Mathias of Canal Winchester; daughter-in-law, Kara Armstrong of Columbus; step-sons, James and Scott Gibbs; grandchildren, Levi, Georgie, Hank, Isaiah, Lily, and Mason; Shih Tzu, Stewie; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Betty was preceded in death by parents; son, Eric B. Foos in 2008; brother, Glen Craft; an infant brother, and Shih Tzu, Reggie.



Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center Street, on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2 until 4 pm. A funeral service honoring Betty will be held 11 am Monday at the Funeral Home with Russell Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Caledonia Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Betty's honor to The Marion Community Foundation, Eric B. Foos Memorial Scholarship Fund.



Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Betty's family. Online memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the Marion Star on May 4, 2019