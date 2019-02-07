|
Betty Jean Hare Hirneise
Gainesville, FL - Betty Jean Hare Hirneise was born on June 21, 1927 to Frank and Alma (Sheira) Hare in Kenton, Ohio. Betty married Edward Hirneise on May 26, 1951 and celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in 2010 before Edward's passing.
Betty left us peacefully at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, FL on January 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Her kindness, quick wit, even through her suffering, and her constancy of purpose and belief will long be remembered by all those she knew in her 91 years. She lived the love she preached. She was a kind and giving person driven by a strong Christian faith.
Some may remember her as a frequent volunteer at a local nursing home and others in prayer sessions at church, but Betty's eight children remember her as a devoted mom and her grandchildren remember her as Grandma Betty.
Betty was a longtime resident of Marion, Ohio and with her husband, Edward, raised eight children, Mary (Dan) Coons, Sue (Bill) Moore, Mike, Mark, Paul (Denise), Damian, Peter (Helen), and Christa (Erin Desmond) Hirneise in the "big" house on Greenwood St. Betty was blessed with 15 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alex, Allen, Bob, Will, Katie, Ben, Allyson, Jarrod, Jaclyn, Kim, Michele, Brandon, Gabrielle, Brennan, and 18 great grandchildren.
She is survived by her sister, Janet Gray of Hollywood, FL. Preceding Betty in death were her two brothers, Ronald and Lowell.
A special note of thanks to Roberta Hirneise for her help and kindness during Betty's final days.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
