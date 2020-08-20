Betty Jean Wallace
Marion - Betty Jean Wallace, age 81, of Marion, died unexpectedly Monday, August 17, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
Betty was born in Clintwood, Virginia on July 9, 1939 to the late Andy and Zella (Mullins) Perry. Betty married Jennings Wallace on December 31, 1955. Together, Betty and Jennings moved to Marion in 1959 when Jennings found work at Clark Metal. Jennings preceded Betty in death on October 2, 1999. Betty worked at Maple Wood Nursing Home for 17 years.
Betty was an avid baseball fan always cheering for the Reds. She could often be found on her front porch watching the hummingbirds. Betty enjoyed spending time in her garden. She loved singing in the choir at The State Street Community Church. Betty was well known by everyone for being a wonderful cook, where she perfected the art of a pinch of this and a dab of that. Betty also enjoyed traveling, camping, and buying EVERYTHING from QVC.
Betty will be missed by her children, Edwin Wallace of Marion and Lesa (Mark) Wallace-White of Marion; grandchildren, Sarah Wallace, Andrea Thacker, Jessica Medley, and Keith Lee Terry; great-grandchildren, Kristi Franklin, Arian Beltz, Savannah Thacker, and Tommy Goddard, Jr.; brothers, Harrison (Tessie) Perry and Tom (Gloria) Perry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by, husband, Jennings; daughter, Delana Wallace; and siblings, Sarah Jane Mullins, Estie Cash, Irene Perry, John Linton Perry and Henry Perry.
Visitation for Betty will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel (360 E. Center St., Marion) from 3 until 5 pm on Sunday, August 23, 2020. A funeral will be held 11 am Monday at State Street Community Church, (281 N. State Street, Marion) with Pastors Grover Caudill and Greg Lyons officiating. Burial will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery. Masks will be required for the visitation and funeral.
Donations may be made in Betty's honor to State Street Community Church.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel is honored to serve Betty's family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
.