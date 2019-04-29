|
Betty Joan Haviland
Plain City - Betty Joan Haviland, age 83 of Plain City, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio.
Betty entered into this world on September 6, 1935 to the late Fred David and Loretta Alma (Gorrell) Keck in Marion, Ohio. On July 13, 1957, she married Thomas Joseph Haviland in Richmond, Indiana.
Betty graduated from Harding High School in the class of 1953 and graduated from Nursing School of Cleveland in 1956. After nursing school, Betty worked for 30 years at the Marion General Hospital. She was a member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church. Betty enjoyed Bible studies and doing genealogies. She will be missed by family and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents: Fred and Loretta (Gorrell) Keck.
Those who will cherish her memories include her husband of 61 years: Thomas Haviland of Plain City, OH; her children: Jenny (David) Secor of Huber Heights, OH, Thomas F. (Joy) Haviland of Beavercreek, OH, and Jill (William) Raudabaugh of Dublin, OH; her grandchildren: Thomas Secor, Kathleen Bland, Anna Secor, Mary Biers, Matt Haviland, Samuel Raudabaugh, Sally Raudabaugh, Peter Haviland, Paul Haviland and Paige Haviland; and her eight great grandchildren.
The family is requesting any friends and family may come to honor Betty's life on Tuesday, April, 30 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Friends and family are welcome to come to the funeral service which will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 starting at 11am at the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 241 S Prospect St, Marion, OH with Pastor Mark Schuring officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at the Grand Prairie Cemetery. Donations may be given in Betty's memory to the Emanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 29, 2019