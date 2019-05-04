|
Betty L. Borders
Marion - Betty Borders dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother died peacefully in Marion, Ohio on May 1 at the age of 87.
Betty is survived by her children and their spouses, Brenda and Steve Estes of Marion, and Brad and Sarah Borders of Columbus. Betty was blessed with five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren who will miss her loving attention and dedication. Her grandchildren are Josh (Kelly) Estes of St. Louis: Mo; Michel (Briana) Estes of Delaware; Zachary Estes of Marion; AJ and Claire Borders of Columbus. Her great-grandchildren are Liam, Maddox & Nash Estes of St. Louis, Mo; and Mason Estes of Delaware. She is also survived by siblings Lowell Ray (Gladys) Rice and Etta Jane (Chalmer) Blanton of Campton, Ky, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, BF.
Betty was born on April 12, 1932 in Mash Fork, Kentucky to Clyde and Jesse Rice. Betty married B.F. Borders on April 3, 1954 and began their married lives in Salyersville, Kentucky. As a young wife and mother, Betty worked as an educator and attended Morehead State University in the evenings and on weekends. She earned her bachelor's degree in education in 1961. Betty and BF moved to Marion, Ohio in 1965 where she began a 27-year career as an elementary school teacher with Marion City Schools. She was an accomplished and well- respected educator, and in1984 she was honored as Ohio Teacher of the Year. Betty also created a wonderful and open home. While she stressed excellence, Betty opened her home to the neighborhood and was a fixture at every game, concert, and activity that involved her children, no matter the location. After retiring in 1992, Betty continued to enjoy a busy life, gardening, maintaining her home and helping her friends and family in any way she could. She was a model wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend that touched many lives. She will be dearly missed.
Calling hours are scheduled from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, May 5th at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, May 6th at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Burial will be at Grand Prairie Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Betty's life. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from May 4 to May 5, 2019