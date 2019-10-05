|
|
Betty L. (Postell) Osborne
Waldo - Betty L. (Postell) Osborne, age 91 of Waldo passed away early Friday morning, October 4, 2019 at Kingston Residence of Marion. She was born on May 28, 1928 in Marion to the late Andrew and Lillian (Olin) Postell.
Betty had been an administrative Secretary for Osborne Accounting Services. She enjoyed her family, making little gifts for the kids, crocheting and painting things. Betty was very creative and enjoyed helping the family with decorating things. She loved to cook and change the recipe, making them her own. Betty loved little children and just enjoyed being around them.
On July 4, 1947, Betty married Charles Osborne in Greenup, KY, who preceded her in death on July 11, 2019.
Betty is survived by a daughter, Lillian Smith of Waldo and a son, Charles (Sue) Osborne of Caledonia; three siblings: Sharon Beeney, Sheila Cornelius, and Roger Postell all of Marion; 7 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by 12 siblings.
Friends may call on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Dayspring Wesleyan Church, 2431 Marion-Mount Gilead Road, Marion, Ohio 43302. The funeral service will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at the church at 10:00 am with Pastor Chuck Osborne officiating. Following the service, the burial will take place in the Windfall Cemetery.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Dayspring Wesleyan Church Building Fund, 2431 Marion-Mount Gilead Road, Marion, OH 43302.
Those wishing to share a memory of Betty or to express a condolence to the Osborne family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Oct. 5, 2019