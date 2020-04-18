|
Betty Lou Hackworth
Marseilles - Betty Lou Hackworth, age 92, of Marseilles, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehab.
Betty was born in Upper Sandusky, Ohio on May 12, 1927 to the late Marion J. Stansbery and Marie (Manhart) Sanford. She married William Beard in 1949 and they divorced in 1960. She then married William M. Hackworth on July 1, 1989 and he died March 8, 1992.
Betty graduated from Upper Sandusky High School in 1944. She was employed by U.S. Concrete in Upper for 15 years, Stephenson Industries of Bucyrus, Marion Milling in Marion, and retired after 25 years from Ohio Edison in Marion.
She is survived by brother, Harvey (Rita) Stansbery, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband she was predeceased by a sister, Irene M. Swartz, brothers, Russell E. Stansbery and Robert R. Stansbery, nephew, Russell D. Stansbery, and step-father, Delbert H. Sanford.
Per her request, there will be no calling hours and private burial will be at a later date in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made in Betty's honor to Hospice of Wyandot County.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Betty's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020