Betty Louise Stevens-Matteson
MARION - Betty Louise Stevens-Matteson, age 85 of Marion, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020.
Betty was born on July 17, 1934 in Clarendon, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Jennie Marie (Hoover) Northern.
Betty was a woman of deep and abiding faith and was a member of the Salvation Army Church since 1954. She was a devoted homemaker and delighted in her family, especially time spent with her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Barbara J. (Shane) Rollison of Midlothian, VA, Robert D. Stevens of Marion, Roger D. (Linda) Stevens of Charleston, SC, Gloria J. (Harold) Weeks of North Chesterfield, VA, Thena M. (Eddie) Smith of Marion and Carol A. (Theo) Fullen of Mount Vernon; 14 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and one sister, Helen Shaw of Benton, AR.
Betty is preceded in death by her husbands: John E. Stevens, Jr. and Albert C. Matteson; 1 grandchild, Josiah Stevens and siblings: William Northern, Frances Patterson, Flora Varner, Kenneth Northern, and Robert E. Northern.
Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel from 10AM to 12Noon; Funeral service will immediately follow at 12Noon; Burial will be in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.
If so desired, donations may be made to the Salvation Army Church or Marion Humane Society.
