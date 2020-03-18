Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH
Betty R. Cocherl Obituary
Betty R. Cocherl

Marion - Betty R. Cocherl age 94 of Marion, Ohio passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born January 29, 2020 in Marion, Ohio to the late Leroy and Louise (Littell) Schneck.

In 1954 she married Lawrence E. Cocherl, he preceded her in death on August 9, 2013.

She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church for 60 plus years, she was one of the founders of Marion Area Writers Association. She won many awards for her poetry and she loved to cook. In 1944 Home in Indian was filmed in Marion, Ohio and she was an extra in the movie having three seconds of screen time.

Betty is survived by her sons, Spencer (Victoria) Cocherl of Tennessee and Larry (Carol) Cocherl of Waldo, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, Her husband, Lawrence Cocherl, her son, Michael D. Robbins, her brother, Robert Cocherl and her sister, Twilla June Messenger.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12 noon at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Schuring officiating. Visitation will be from 11AM to 12 noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
