Betty Roberta (Cochran) Berridge
Marion - Betty Roberta (Cochran) Berridge, age 88 of Marion, passed away Tuesday December 10th, 2019. Betty was born January 6th, 1931 in Richwood, Ohio as the daughter of the late George W. & Mary (Wolfe) Cochran. On October 28th, 1949 she married John Arthur Berridge.
Betty was raised on a farm in Caledonia, Ohio where she was one of seventeen children. At an early age, with the guidance of her Mother and sisters, she was cooking and baking for the entire family. Her love of music began early in her teenage years singing with her sister Eleanor. Betty was a high school Librarian at Marion Catholic. Her craft of sewing, learned from her mother, led her to not only make clothes for her children but also become a seamstress at Jim Dugan's and the Toggery in Marion. A woman of deep faith, Betty was a member of the Saint Mary Church in Marion where she and her husband, John, of 64 years were laity members that distributed holy communion to the hospitals and nursing homes. Betty enjoyed cooking for her family especially her homemade apple sauce, jellies, jams & Brown Betty cookies. She relished the time spent with her family. Betty and John shared the love of playing golf together and worked side by side at Green Acres Golf Course where she and John both recorded hole in ones.
She will be dearly missed by her three sons: John R. Berridge of Galion, Tim (Sheri) Berridge of Worthington and Andy (Christie) Berridge of Marion, and her three daughters: Nancy (Frank) Shamblin of Kenton, Chris (Jim) Grimes of Marion and Julia (Rickey) Slone of Vancleave, Mississippi; twelve grand-children Angie (Chris) Atzbach, Toby (Kandi) Shamblin, Josh Berridge, Ashley Berridge, Seth (Julie) Grimes, Joe (Michelle) Grimes, Matt & Mark Slone, Hannah Berridge, Tim Berridge, Eric (Lauren) Krassow and Brad (Brianna) Berridge; six great-grandchildren Blythe, Elise, Marissa, Alex, Arkin and Elliot.
She will be fondly remembered by her three sisters; Mary June (Grover) Miller and Darlene (Don) Blashinsky of Arizona, and Linda Lou Shingler of South Carolina.
Including her parents, Betty was preceded in death by seven brothers: Blaine, Lee, Lloyd, Everett, Wes, Wayne & George William and her six sisters: Florence Richards, Mabel Claunch, Catherine Daines, Eleanor Rowlinson & Mildred Jaynes, Beulah Deeds of Texas.
Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel (347 West Center St., Marion) on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4 until 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Church (251 N Main St, Marion) on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:30 am. Father Kyle Tennant will preside and burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Betty's honor to St. Vincent de Paul, Marion or St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019