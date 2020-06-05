Betty Search Forry
Marion - Betty Search Forry, age 95 and a half, of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, June 2nd at home. She was born on November 11, 1924 to the late Harry and Pearl James in Kenton, Ohio. Her 3 brothers, Kenny, Ernest, and Jack James, preceded her in death, as did her sister, Genevieve Steed.
In 1942, Betty married Robert T. Search, who preceded her in death in 1993. They had 3 children: Sandee Spertzel of Manfield; Bobbie Search of Florida; and Thom (Carole) Search of Georgia. Betty was a loving grandmother to a host of grandchildren.
In 2003, she married John A. Forry, who preceded her in death in December of 2006.
Betty worked at J.C. Penney's for 35 years, and was a member of the Calvary E.U.B. Church; also, Crosswood United Methodist Church. She loved to travel the world with her many friends and also enjoyed line dancing.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, Crosswood United Methodist Church, or Heartland Hospice Care.
Betty Search Forry was one wonderful lady who will be missed by everyone who knew her!
