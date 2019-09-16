Services
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
310 E Waters St
Prospect, OH 43342
(740) 494-2622
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
310 E Waters St
Prospect, OH 43342
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Prospect, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettylou McFarlan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettylou McFarlan


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bettylou McFarlan Obituary
Bettylou McFarlan

Prospect - Bettylou McFarlan, 88, of Prospect, died Saturday morning September 14, 2019 at the Kingston Residence in Marion.

She was born on May 4, 1931 in Galion, she was adopted by her late grandparents William and Zetta (Giles) Wiener. She was also preceded in death by her biological mother, Genevieve Kirtland, as well as sisters Barbara Jean and Patty Ann.

On June 4, 1950, she married Robert O. McFarlan at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Marion, they were married 48 years until his death on April 17, 1999.

Bettylou started her working career at the Standard Oil in Bryan. She had also worked at the former Lauer Insurance in Prospect, and eventually retiring from the Buckeye Valley Schools as the Secretary to the Superintendent.

Grounded in faith, Bettylou was extremely active in the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Prospect. She was active in the bell choir, assisted with treasurer duties, participated in many of the ladies' events, and even traveled to many District and National events for the church. Bettylou had a true servant's heart, she would often volunteer at Marion General Hospital. She was a known gardener who loved her flowers, as well as playing piano and completing large jigsaw puzzles. She and her husband had traveled to 48 of the 50 states.

Surviving are her children, Douglas (Norma) McFarlan of Chatham, Illinois, and Shannon (Cecil) Puckett of Prospect.

Also surviving are siblings William (Ann) Schwartz of Spartanburg, South Carolina, James (Pat) Kirtland of Dilwyn Virginia, and Jane (Jerry) Riedel of Galion.

Grandchildren Emily (Joel) Miller, Annie (Tom Jones) Allen, Ashley and Alana (Corey Hopkins) Puckett. Great-grandchildren, Riley Puckett, Raydan Knotts, Harrison Allen, along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be Thursday September 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Prospect, Pastor Scott Schnapp will officiate. Burial will follow at the Prospect Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday evening from 5-7 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Prospect.

Memorial gifts may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 East Water Street Prospect, OH 43342.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bettylou's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now