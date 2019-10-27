|
|
Bill Bradley
Marion - Bill Bradley, age 77, of Marion, died peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family following a two year battle with cancer.
On January 2, 1942, Bill was born in Fulton, Ohio, to the late Robert and Clara (Alkire) Bradley. He graduated from Cardington Lincoln High School in the class of 1959.
Shortly after graduation, Bill worked at North Electric and for the railroad. After this, he pursued his dream and opened B&B Automotive a specialty high performance automotive garage. Bill could often be found tinkering with his "supped up" Pontiac GTO, which he raced locally.
After his auto shop, Bill opened a flatbed trucking company that serviced oil suppliers. In an attempt at early retirement Bill found his new passion for enhancing the lives of individuals with Developmental Disabilities thru his work with RHAM, as a support professional. Recently he worked with his Daughter & Granddaughter at the Chrysalis Branch of Abilities in Action as a client transporter from 2016 until 2018.
While working at RHAM, he met and married Sharon. She preceded him in death on February 19, 2014.
Bill enjoyed attending Family Life Church in Marion.
Bill always looked forward to his next vacation, and he especially loved visiting the mountains in Tennessee, Siesta Key in Florida, cruises, and he had fond memories of his special trip to Brazil with his wife and daughter. He also was an avid coin collector and OSU Buckeye football fan.
Having a huge heart, Bill was very empathetic and always willing to help anyone in need. Throughout his life, he was a very hard worker always trying to make a better life for his family. He also was a very devoted and loving man, who enjoyed the special moments shared with family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving companion, Kathy Nicolosi of Marion; daughter, Kimm Kessinger of Bucyrus; two granddaughters: Mandi (Kara Ault) Moran, and Haley Kessinger; his dog, Molly; and cat, Fluffy; and several nieces and nephews.
Including his wife and parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Bradley.
His family will greet friends from 11 am - 1 pm on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will follow there at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Abilities in Action, Chrysalis Branch, 1890 Bucyrus Nevada Rd., Bucyrus, OH 44820.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Bill's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019