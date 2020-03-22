|
Billy A. Purvis
Mansfield - Billy A. Purvis, 89, formerly of The Waterford, passed into the Lord's care Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from Brethren Care in Ashland.
Born July 17, 1930 in Bucyrus to parents Wilbur and Geneva (Underwood) Purvis, he was graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1948 and attended Ohio Banking School at Ohio University.
He lived in Marion until 1959 when he moved to Mansfield to accept a position as assistant manager of Albers Super Market. Bill retired as Vice President of Accounting in 1996 with 31 years of service with Richland Bank.
On October 12, 1952, he was married to Barbara J. Brewer at Trinity Baptist Church in Marion by the Rev. Dr. J. B. Holloway. Bill was an active member of Park Avenue Baptist Church for 50 years (he served as Treasurer for 30 years), and only recently became a member of Diamond Hills Baptist Church.
Well-liked by the community, his hobbies included reading history, gardening, model railroading, and model building. He was a member of Mansfield Kiwanis Club for many years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Barbara; their children Susan (Jeff) Rohal of Cary, NC and Steven (Kelly) Purvis of Bailey Lakes; granddaughters Alyssa (Joe) Santoli, Brette Purvis (Jacob Cook), and Jenna Purvis. Bill dearly loved his family and did everything possible to help them, especially his dear wife.
He was preceded in death by his parents and many aunts and uncles.
Private funeral services will be held for his family, including burial in Grand Prairie Cemetery in Marion County officiated by Rev. Chris Thomas. A public memorial service will be planned for July. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is handling funeral plans and will live stream the service on their Facebook page 11am Monday, March 23, 2020. Please only attend in-person if you have received an invitation. The graveside service is open to all, and the estimated arrival time is 12:45pm.
Contributions to Diamond Hills Baptist Church or LifeCare Hospice may be directed to the funeral home: PO Box 3085, Mansfield, Ohio 44904.
Published in the Marion Star & News Journal on Mar. 22, 2020