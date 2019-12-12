|
|
Billy Page
Northfield - Billy J. Page age 58 of Northfield, Ohio passed away November 30, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Billy was born December 5, 1960 in Marion to the late Harry and Ida Page who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death a brother, Terry Page, his ex-wife, Tami Page and a niece, Rachel Tippy.
Surviving Billy are three sons, Randy (Amber) Page of Galion, Jeremy (Delores) Page of Marion, Ryan Page of Akron and his soulmate, Teresa Panhorst of Northfield. Also surviving Billy are two brothers and two sisters, Mike (Patty) Hill of Marion, Jeff Page of Marion, Rita (Steve) Kirschbaum of Green Camp and Cheryl (Roger) Klinger of Marion. Billy also had six grandchildren that he loved very much IvyLynn, Bronson, Dylan, Lexi, Kingston and Aubri and numerous nieces and nephews.
Billy loved being outdoors whether it was working on his yard or working on his truck or playing with his grandchildren when they came to visit. Billy was skilled in many trades whether it was a maintenance technician, plumber, electrician or construction there was really nothing he couldn't do. A lifelong Cleveland Brown and Ohio State Buckeye Fan, he also loved NASCAR, Sterling Martin was his favorite driver.
There was never a dull moment when Billy was around whether it was cracking jokes or telling stories about the pranks him, Mike, Terry and Jeff did to each other growing up. When got these four brothers together still till this day it was like they were kids all over again. Billy also known as "Beak" was well liked by many. Some of Fondest Memories were watching his kids play sports and he was an avid dart player. He will be remembered by so many for his humor, his work ethic and his dedication to his family.
A Memorial service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at Valley View Village Church, 11401 Tinkers Creek Rd. Valley View, Ohio 44125.
Published in the Marion Star on Dec. 12, 2019