Bonnie Lee (Brewer) Eddington
Marion - Bonnie Eddington, 85, formerly of Marion, died peacefully on May 18 in her home in Englewood, Florida. She is survived by many loving family members, including her children, Marcia Lee Wooten, Maureen (Frank) Magill, and Mark (Kelly) Wooten; her siblings Donna McKinnis, Dea (Don) Weatherby, Margaret (Bill) Potts, David (Barb) Brewer, and Robert (Ann) Brewer; eight amazing grandchildren; and eight of the sweetest great-grandchildren ever; a host of nieces and nephews, and cousins; and many beloved, card-playing friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband, retired MPD Captain Robert E. Eddington, and her close sister, Beverly Hudson.
A memorial celebration is planned for late summer. Donations in her memory can go to any charity you choose, or simply treat yourself to some flowers and good chocolate, and give thanks to God above that you knew such a fierce and formidable woman.
Published in the Marion Star on May 27, 2019