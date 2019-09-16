|
|
Bonnie S. Davidson
Upper Sandusky - Bonnie S. Davidson age 42 of Upper Sandusky, Ohio passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Marion General Hospital as a result of an automobile accident.
She was born March 1, 1977 in Wichita, Kansas to Thomas C. and Mary Lou (Mooers) Davidson.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Carolyn D. Killgore of Upper Sandusky, OH., her parents, Thomas and Mary Lou Davidson of Westerville, OH., her brother, James Robert (Healey) Davidson of Claremore, OK., special friends, Derek Winegarner and Holly Cocherl and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1 - 2 PM at Trinity Baptist Church, 220 S. Main St. Marion, Ohio. A Memorial Service will follow at 2 PM at the church with Don Baker officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Humane Society or any other humane society, because Bonnie loved all animals.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 16, 2019