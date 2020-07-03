Bonnie Sue Pierce
Marion - Bonnie Sue Pierce, age 66 of Marion, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. She was born on January 20, 1954 in Kenton, Ohio, to the late Virgil L. and Mary (McAllister) Bays, and on November 27, 1971, she married her husband Thomas Pierce.
Bonnie worked as a travel agent for AAA for over 10 years before taking a position at Rite Aid. She enjoyed bowling and going to the lake with her husband, and she also enjoyed shopping and riding around to look at deer. Above all else, she was proud of her children and her grandchildren, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband Thomas Pierce; her son Thomas (Amy) Pierce, II; her daughter Amy (Toney) Risner; her brother John Bays; her grandchildren Tracey Rice, Chelsea Pierce, Will Pierce, Kassidy Friley, Kylee Friley, and Danny Friley; her great-grandchildren Braylon Pierce, Elijah Amos, and Myla Pierce; and her special son Bud Hush.
She was preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Mary Bays and her sisters Charlotte Taylor and Karan Bays.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, where only 20 people will be allowed into the building at one time. A graveside service will take place at 12:30 pm at Grand Prairie Cemetery with burial to follow.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
