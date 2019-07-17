|
Caledonia - Bradley E. Loyer, 70, passed away July 13, 2019, at his home in Caledonia, Ohio. Brad was born March 6, 1949, in Marion, Ohio, to Lowell E. Loyer and Ruth Eleanor (Pommert) Loyer. Brad was a true renaissance man in that he was talented and skilled in so many different areas - he was an accomplished carpenter, electrician, plumber, and just truly a jack of all trades. His experience and knowledge were valued by all who knew him, whether that be family, friend or co-worker. Brad was also an avid hunter and angler, enjoying the outdoors as often as he could. Brad served his tour of duty in Vietnam as an infantryman in the United States Army. He was considered a "tunnel rat," as well as a long-range patrol scout, receiving several commendations. He worked for Marion General Hospital for over 25 years in the Facilities Services department, having retired from the hospital in March of this year. He was a member of American Legion Post 401 and a member of Oliver Lodge #447 of Caledonia. Brad is survived by his wife of 40 years Susan (Garver) Loyer; daughter Kendall (Ashley Dorner) of Riverside, California; and son Nathan (Sarah Duplessis) of Mt. Gilead, Ohio; sister-in-law Bonnie (Dan) Purdy of Caledonia, Ohio; and sister-in-law Margo (Jimmy) Smith, of Nashville, Tennessee. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews, co-workers, and friends, but especially by his father-in-law, Harold Garver, who relied on his help for everything. Calling hours will be held Saturday, July 20, from 3-6 p.m., followed by a service at 6:00 p.m. at the Timson & Melroy Funeral Home in Caledonia. Being a recently diagnosed "," Brad's is The . On Line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timsonmelroy.com.
