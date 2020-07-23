Bradley A. Honaker
Marion - Bradley A. Honaker, age 31, of Marion, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Marion General Hospital following a brief illness.
On November 10, 1988, Brad was born in Marion, Ohio, the son of Dennis A. Honaker and Patricia "Trish" (Shuster) Honaker. Growing up, some of his fondest memories are from his many youth baseball teams. He also graduated from Pleasant High School and Tri-Rivers Career Center, where he studied Agricultural Diesel Mechanics.
A jack of all trades, Brad worked in maintenance and could fix just about anything. He loved to tinker, always trying to find ways to make his cars and trucks go faster and get louder. He also enjoyed hunting and spending time outdoors.
For the past ten years, Brad has shared his life with his beloved fiancée, Ashley Knapp. Together they have loved and cared for their three children: Madie, Wesley, and Gracie. He was always the first to get down on the floor to play and horse around with his kids.
Brad was often quiet until he got to know you, then he would show you his fun loving, ornery, outgoing personality. He had a great sense of humor, and could make light of any situation. Most important of all to Brad was his family, all of whom he would do anything for.
He will be dearly missed by his life companion, Ashley Knapp; three children: Madilyn, Wesley, and Gracelyn Honaker; mother, Patricia "Trish" (Kenny King) Honaker; father, Dennis Honaker; sister, Ashley (Brockton) Moore; a nephew and niece: Jacob and Jacqueline Faust; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
His family will greet friends from 2 - 4 pm on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will be observed privately by his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the funeral home which will be used to create a fund for his three children.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Brad's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
