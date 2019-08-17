|
|
Bradley Deskins
Martel - Bradley Deskins, age 64 of Martel, died August 14th at his home. He was born April 30th, 1955 in Mt. Vernon as the son of the late Andrew and Mary (VanDyke) Deskins who survives him. Brad retired from (Pillsbury) General Mills in Martel. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and wood working. Brad had a special place in his heart for his animals. Brad is survived by his children, Mary Deskins, Macaylah Chatfield and Jarrod Deskins as well as his brother Robert (Sandy) Deskins. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Timson & Melroy Funeral Home in Caledonia with Pastor Jim Lance officiating. Interment will follow in Caledonia Cemetery. Friends may call at the Funeral Home from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. August 16th at the Timson & Melroy Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions may be made to the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timsonmelroy.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 17, 2019