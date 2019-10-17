Services
Brandi Crump Obituary
Brandi Crump

Brandi Crump, 43, passed away suddenly on October 12, 2019. She was born on December 15, 1975 in Marion, OH. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dale Crump II. Surviving family includes wife, Louise Crump of Columbus, OH, father, Dale Crump of Marion, OH, mother, Deborah Crump of Columbus, OH, step-children, Amber Cunningham, Chantae Elkins, Ashlee Jackson, Michael Ball, eight grandchildren, special niece and nephew, Brooklyn Crump and Tyler Crump. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1-2pm, Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a memorial service will begin at 2pm. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
