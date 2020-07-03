1/1
Brenda Joyce Carter
Brenda Joyce Carter

PICKERINGTON - Brenda Joyce (Elliott) Carter, age 75 of Pickerington, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Born in Marion, Ohio to the late Charles and Josephine Elliott.

Brenda was a graduate of Marion Catholic High School in 1963. She was a faithful follower of Christ and member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. Brenda was an active member of the community and drove a school bus for Licking County and for Pickerington Schools until her retirement.

Brenda is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charlie Elliott. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Charles Carter; her children, Michelle (Paul) Szymanski, Lisa (Mark) George and Scott Carter; grandchildren, Gabi, Nate, Casey, Connor, Claire, Cameron, Mae, and Addison; great grandchildren, Landon and Haevyn; 5 sisters and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral Service took place Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. A burial will take place at a later date.

Online Condolences at www.dwaynespencefuneralhome.com




Published in Marion Star from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
