Brenda K. Stover



Brenda K. Stover, 61, passed away on October 26th after an automobile accident.



Brenda was born on April 10th, 1959 to Vernon and Lillian Sizemore in Pedro, Ohio. After graduating from Harding High School in 1977, she went on to graduate from OSU with a degree in Early Childhood Education.



Brenda married James Stover JR, in 1983 and went on to have three children; Jamie, James III, and Cory.



Brenda was known and loved by many including family, friends, "her kids" from her time at Epworth Preschool, and her coworkers at Cummins. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family, fishing, gardening, and just being outdoors.



Brenda is preceded in death by her father, Vernon "Wood" Sizemore, sister, Virginia Sizemore, and a brother she was especially close to, Lloyd Sizemore. She is survived by her mother, Lillian Sizemore; her sisters, Christine (Brian) Nickel, Beverly (Greg) Hall, and Angela (David) Eater; her children, Jamie (James) Magill, James Stover (Shelley Powelson), and Cory Stover; and her grandchildren, Douglas, Lillianne, and Dean.



In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Prairie Parks Foundation P.O. Box 651. Marion, OH, 43301.









