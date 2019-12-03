|
|
Brent Couts
Marion - Brent Randall Couts, age 59, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at The James (OSU) in Columbus, Ohio.
Brent was born May 7, 1960 in Marion General Hospital to Ted L. and Joan (Ault) Couts.
Brent was an excellent mechanic and bodyman. He graduated from Pleasant High School and Tri-Rivers Vocational School and then graduated from Hocking Tech in Nelsonville, Ohio. He is a member of Sons of American Legion in Prospect.
He had a talent for remembering names. He always remembered the owner and car he worked on, whether mechanical or a paint job. He loved old cars and still owns a 1928 Chevy.
He is survived by his mother, his brother Michael Couts of Marion, and 2 nieces.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place at 1 pm at the funeral home with Deacon Kevin Kehn officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.
If desired, memorial gifts may be given to Emanuel Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019