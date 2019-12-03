Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brent Couts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brent Couts


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brent Couts Obituary
Brent Couts

Marion - Brent Randall Couts, age 59, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at The James (OSU) in Columbus, Ohio.

Brent was born May 7, 1960 in Marion General Hospital to Ted L. and Joan (Ault) Couts.

Brent was an excellent mechanic and bodyman. He graduated from Pleasant High School and Tri-Rivers Vocational School and then graduated from Hocking Tech in Nelsonville, Ohio. He is a member of Sons of American Legion in Prospect.

He had a talent for remembering names. He always remembered the owner and car he worked on, whether mechanical or a paint job. He loved old cars and still owns a 1928 Chevy.

He is survived by his mother, his brother Michael Couts of Marion, and 2 nieces.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place at 1 pm at the funeral home with Deacon Kevin Kehn officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

If desired, memorial gifts may be given to Emanuel Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -