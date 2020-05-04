|
|
Bret Emptage
MARION - Bret Eric Emtage, age 56, of Marion, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH after a brief illness. Bret was born in 1963 to the late Robert Emptage and Inez (Price) Emptage, who survives.
In 1994 Bret married Carol Bryant, the love of his life, and together they raised a daughter, Caitlyn. Carol preceded him in death in 2015 and his stepson, Stephan Ulery in 2001. Bret retired last year after working 23 years on the line at Honda. He loved woodworking and travelling. But he especially loved hiking, fishing, and boating in the great outdoors with his beloved canine companion, Zander and spending time with his family.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Inez of Marion; his daughter, Caitlyn Emptage (Daniel Stevens) of Marion; brothers, Bruce (Rita) Emptage of LaRue, Brad Emptage of Marion; Sisters-in-laws, Shannon Bryant of Texas, Cherie (Lew) Hilgenberg of Edison, and Valerie (Dave) Curren of Caledonia, and a large extended family with many nieces and nephews.
Close friends may pay their respects from 11am-12pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Due to gathering restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and wearing of masks is encouraged. A private family visitation will follow at noon and Pastor Russell Howard will officiate a private service beginning at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Caledonia Cemetery, and a Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends in July.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Brain Tumor Association. On-line condolences can be made to www.boydbornfuneral.com.
Published in the Marion Star from May 4 to May 5, 2020